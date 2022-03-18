Team Thunder expands with Lockheed Martin

Spanish Army acquires advanced mobile CBRN laboratory
The system enhances the protection provided by the Spanish Army's CBRN regiment to soldiers and civilians in the most complex conflict scenarios.
Lockheed Martin UK has joined the Hanwha Defense-led Team Thunder, which is proposing the K9A2 self-propelled howitzer (SPH) as a UK-manufactured solution for the British Army’s Mobile Fires Platform requirement to replace the AS90 tracked 155mm system.
Team Thunder also comprises Horstman Defence Systems, Leonardo UK, Pearson Engineering and Soucy Defense.
‘The advanced version will be an upgrade of the existing 155mm/52-calibre K9A1 Self-Propelled Howitzer, as it is to feature improved lethality, mobility and survivability,’ Hanwha Defense noted in a statement.
Team Thunder is likely to face competition, for example from Rheinmetall with a 155mm SPH based on its new RMMV HX3 10x10 chassis. Other possibilities include BAE Systems with an Archer SPH mounted on a Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles HX2 8x8 truck chassis; and a wheeled SPH from Krauss-Maffei Wegmann mounted on a Boxer 8x8 armoured vehicle chassis.
Of the main contenders for MFP, only Hanwha has put its faith in a tracked solution with a high level of automation that cuts the crew requirement from five to three people.
Under MFP, the British Army aims to acquire 116 SPHs. An RfP is expected to be issued this year with a contract award anticipated in 2025.
The system enhances the protection provided by the Spanish Army's CBRN regiment to soldiers and civilians in the most complex conflict scenarios.
Air defence capabilities have come into the spotlight as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.
The German parliament is expected by mid-2022 to approve the next step in a programme to revive production of the SMArt 155mm artillery projectile.
Deliveries to date of HK416F assault rifles equate to 50% of the total amount acquired by the MoD in 2016.
Which countries, if any, could supply Ukraine with extra S-300 SAM systems?
For a number of years, India has been seeking close-in air defence systems to protect its airbases.