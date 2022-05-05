Sweden looks to boost artillery capability

India cuts the prospect of extra SIG 716 rifles
For various reasons, Indian soldiers still have a long wait on their hands to get new assault rifles.
After some years of neglect, the Swedish Army is now boosting its indirect fire capability with the acquisition for more mortars and artillery systems.
It has already taken delivery of 40 BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90s fitted with the Mjölner twin 120mm muzzle-loaded mortar. These chassis had been stored for some years following the decision not to procure the twin 120mm AMOS (Advanced Mortar System) which is now deployed by Finland on Patria AMV 8x8 platforms.
The Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) recently placed an order for an additional 20 Mjölner units which will be fitted to existing CV90s currently used for other
A formal procurement process will kick off this month in Estonia for medium-range air defence equipment.
Russia's war with Ukraine is affecting the ability of Thailand to support its Ukrainian built tanks and APCs.
India has long contemplated truck-mounted howitzers, and the army has now set the ball rolling.
DRS and Teledyne FLIR will produce a family of sights for the US Army.
NATO allies Germany and the Netherlands have delivered an extra Patriot SAM battery to Slovakia.