To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Sweden looks to boost artillery capability

5th May 2022 - 16:30 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Hampshire

RSS

Sweden now intends to procure 72 Archers in total. (Photo: Swedish Armed Forces)

The Swedish Army has committed to additional Thor 120mm mortars and Archer self-propelled howitzers, and is considering acquisition of MLRS or HIMARS rocket systems.

After some years of neglect, the Swedish Army is now boosting its indirect fire capability with the acquisition for more mortars and artillery systems.

It has already taken delivery of 40 BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90s fitted with the Mjölner twin 120mm muzzle-loaded mortar. These chassis had been stored for some years following the decision not to procure the twin 120mm AMOS (Advanced Mortar System) which is now deployed by Finland on Patria AMV 8x8 platforms.

The Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) recently placed an order for an additional 20 Mjölner units which will be fitted to existing CV90s currently used for other

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us