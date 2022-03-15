Swiss to field retractable Cobra mortars in 2024

Since its Model 64/91 120mm self-propelled mortars on M113 tracked APCs were phased out of service in 2010, the Swiss Army faced a problem.

With the country’s air force optimised for air defence and incapable of ground attack, the only indirect fire capability for the Swiss Army has come from currently deployed mortars and four battalions of upgraded M109 series 155mm self-propelled howitzers (SPHs).

Beginning in 2024, however, Swiss Army artillery units will be equipped with the latest RUAG Defence Cobra 120mm smoothbore recoiling mortar system (RMS) installed in the modified GDELS-Mowag Piranha IV 8x8 APC.

One battery of six