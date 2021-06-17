India, Netherlands and Spain to receive Excalibur

An M982 Excalibur 155mm round fired from an M777 howitzer. (Photo: US Army/Sgt Sean Harriman)

Three FMS customers will obtain the M982 Excalibur 155mm guided shell.

The US Army on 15 June issued three separate FMS contract modifications for Raytheon Missiles & Defense to provide M982 Excalibur 155mm Increment Ib extended-range guided artillery shells.

Under one modification worth $20.31 million, the Netherlands (an existing M982 user) will receive more Excalibur projectiles by April 2023.

Another deal will see India receive $9.17 million worth of Excalibur Increment Ib projectiles, while the third involves $9.14 million worth of shells for Spain.

The M982 Excalibur is intended for use in close support situations within 75–150m of friendly troops or civilians.

It is a complete fin-stabilised projectile featuring GPS guidance and was first fielded in 2007, following a development programme that began in the early 1990s.

Shephard Defence Insight names Australia, Canada, Jordan, Sweden and the US as other Excalibur users.