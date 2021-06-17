To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

India, Netherlands and Spain to receive Excalibur

17th June 2021 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

An M982 Excalibur 155mm round fired from an M777 howitzer. (Photo: US Army/Sgt Sean Harriman)

Three FMS customers will obtain the M982 Excalibur 155mm guided shell.

The US Army on 15 June issued three separate FMS contract modifications for Raytheon Missiles & Defense to provide M982 Excalibur 155mm Increment Ib extended-range guided artillery shells.

Under one modification worth $20.31 million, the Netherlands (an existing M982 user) will receive more Excalibur projectiles by April 2023.

Another deal will see India receive $9.17 million worth of Excalibur Increment Ib projectiles, while the third involves $9.14 million worth of shells for Spain.

The M982 Excalibur is intended for use in close support situations within 75–150m of friendly troops or civilians. 

It is a complete fin-stabilised projectile featuring GPS guidance and was first fielded in 2007, following a development programme that began in the early 1990s. 

Shephard Defence Insight names Australia, Canada, Jordan, Sweden and the US as other Excalibur users.

