AUSA 2024 preview: Vehicles to take centre stage as competitions heat up

The programme to replace Bradley IFVs could be worth as much as $45 billion. (Photo: US Army)

The Association of the US Army’s flagship conference and exhibition, the largest defence trade show in the US, returns on 14 October presenting one of the few chances for companies to publicly put their platforms to an audience of US decision-makers. Shephard takes a look at what’s in store for 2024.