WaveAerospace aims to launch production of new UAS platforms in 2025
WaveAerospace has displayed the Multi-Mission, Utility, Logistics and Expedition (MULE) heavy-lift, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) to the defence market for the first time. MULE, a hybrid system with an endurance of up to four hours and an operating radius of around 160km, has a payload capacity of more than 40kg.
The uncrewed aerial system (UAS) platform has been designed for contested logistics missions, including payload delivery in GPS-contested airspace, and is “ideally suited” for missions that require ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore capabilities, according to Steve Bofill, co-founder of WaveAerospace.
Bofill, who spoke with Shephard during AUSA in Washington, DC, last
