To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • WaveAerospace aims to launch production of new UAS platforms in 2025

WaveAerospace aims to launch production of new UAS platforms in 2025

22nd October 2024 - 08:50 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

RSS

WaveAerospace’s Falcon II Nyx has been admitted into the US Army’s Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE) programme. (Photo: WaveAerospace)

WaveAerospace has been showcasing its MULE heavy-lift VTOL UAS, designed for contested logistics missions with a payload capacity of more than 40kg and up to four hours of endurance, while also introducing Huntress, a fast multirotor UAS. Both will be expected to enter production by 2025.

WaveAerospace has displayed the Multi-Mission, Utility, Logistics and Expedition (MULE) heavy-lift, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) to the defence market for the first time. MULE, a hybrid system with an endurance of up to four hours and an operating radius of around 160km, has a payload capacity of more than 40kg.

The uncrewed aerial system (UAS) platform has been designed for contested logistics missions, including payload delivery in GPS-contested airspace, and is “ideally suited” for missions that require ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore capabilities, according to Steve Bofill, co-founder of WaveAerospace.

Bofill, who spoke with Shephard during AUSA in Washington, DC, last

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free store ies per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from AUSA 2024 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us