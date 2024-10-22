To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • EOS looks to improve CUAS capability as further development and deployment continue

EOS looks to improve CUAS capability as further development and deployment continue

22nd October 2024 - 17:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Washington, DC

RSS

EOS Defense Systems R400 RWS has been demonstrated as part of a Leonardo DRS CUAS system. (Photo: Leonardo DRS)

EOS Defense Systems remote weapon stations (RWS) have been in service in Ukraine. The company has seen users deploy it for CUAS roles in a war where drones have been heavily used.

EOS Defense Systems, through its Australian and US companies, is looking to expand its CUAS capability as more of its systems are set to enter Ukraine. Its inclusion on a new Leonardo DRS system has also been outlined.

Last year, the company was awarded a contract to supply up to 100 RWS to Ukraine under a deal valued at up to US$80 million with deliveries expected to continue this year.

This month, Leonardo DRS and BlueHalo successfully demonstrated a new CUAS directed energy Stryker vehicle by shooting down UAVs in a live-fire engagement. One of the kinetic effectors used

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free store ies per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from AUSA 2024 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us