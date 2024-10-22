EOS looks to improve CUAS capability as further development and deployment continue
EOS Defense Systems, through its Australian and US companies, is looking to expand its CUAS capability as more of its systems are set to enter Ukraine. Its inclusion on a new Leonardo DRS system has also been outlined.
Last year, the company was awarded a contract to supply up to 100 RWS to Ukraine under a deal valued at up to US$80 million with deliveries expected to continue this year.
This month, Leonardo DRS and BlueHalo successfully demonstrated a new CUAS directed energy Stryker vehicle by shooting down UAVs in a live-fire engagement. One of the kinetic effectors used
More from AUSA 2024 News
-
Oshkosh Defense continues work on Stryker weapon system fixes
Oshkosh Defense has faced a series of delays due to trial issues with just 100 of 269 contracted Stryker Medium Calibre Weapon Systems having been delivered to the US Army so far.
-
WaveAerospace aims to launch production of new UAS platforms in 2025
WaveAerospace has been showcasing its MULE heavy-lift VTOL UAS, designed for contested logistics missions with a payload capacity of more than 40kg and up to four hours of endurance, while also introducing Huntress, a fast multirotor UAS. Both will be expected to enter production by 2025.
-
AM General could send another Hawkeye to Ukraine
Following a year on the front lines, another 2-CT Haweye MHS could be sent to Ukraine to join ongoing trials.
-
US Army makes moves on new artillery system to plug M109 gap
Contracts have been awarded for the Self-Propelled Howitzer Performance Demonstration programme as the US Army attempts to address issues related to its 155mm field artillery capacity.