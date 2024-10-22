EOS looks to improve CUAS capability as further development and deployment continue

EOS Defense Systems, through its Australian and US companies, is looking to expand its CUAS capability as more of its systems are set to enter Ukraine. Its inclusion on a new Leonardo DRS system has also been outlined.

Last year, the company was awarded a contract to supply up to 100 RWS to Ukraine under a deal valued at up to US$80 million with deliveries expected to continue this year.

This month, Leonardo DRS and BlueHalo successfully demonstrated a new CUAS directed energy Stryker vehicle by shooting down UAVs in a live-fire engagement. One of the kinetic effectors used