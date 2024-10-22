Oshkosh Defense continues work on Stryker weapon system fixes
Oshkosh Defense has a US Army contract to deliver a total of 269 Stryker (8x8) Medium Calibre Weapon System (MCWS) to the US Army. As of mid-October 2024, it had delivered just 100 units of the order due to a series of problems during trials which have halted production for six months. MCWS has now been designated at the M813.
According to Clifton Boyd, project manager at Oshkosh Defense: “Production verification trials are now complete which includes firing some 18,000 rounds of 30mm ammunition and 8,000km of travel under various conditions.”
Among the issues for which Oshkosh has been working
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free store ies per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from AUSA 2024 News
-
EOS looks to improve CUAS capability as further development and deployment continue
EOS Defense Systems remote weapon stations (RWS) have been in service in Ukraine. The company has seen users deploy it for CUAS roles in a war where drones have been heavily used.
-
WaveAerospace aims to launch production of new UAS platforms in 2025
WaveAerospace has been showcasing its MULE heavy-lift VTOL UAS, designed for contested logistics missions with a payload capacity of more than 40kg and up to four hours of endurance, while also introducing Huntress, a fast multirotor UAS. Both will be expected to enter production by 2025.
-
Defence Insight Briefs: The analyst view of the UGV market (video)
The market for uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) is rapidly evolving, with profound implications for future military operations. As we look to the coming decade, the potential for these autonomous platforms to redefine the battlefield is immense.
-
AM General could send another Hawkeye to Ukraine
Following a year on the front lines, another 2-CT Haweye MHS could be sent to Ukraine to join ongoing trials.
-
US Army makes moves on new artillery system to plug M109 gap
Contracts have been awarded for the Self-Propelled Howitzer Performance Demonstration programme as the US Army attempts to address issues related to its 155mm field artillery capacity.