Oshkosh Defense continues work on Stryker weapon system fixes

22nd October 2024 - 09:30 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington DC

Oshkosh Defense MCWS fitted with turret armed with 30mm dual feed cannon and 7.62mm coaxial MG. (Photo: author)

Oshkosh Defense has faced a series of delays due to trial issues with just 100 of 269 contracted Stryker Medium Calibre Weapon Systems having been delivered to the US Army so far.

Oshkosh Defense has a US Army contract to deliver a total of 269 Stryker (8x8) Medium Calibre Weapon System (MCWS) to the US Army. As of mid-October 2024, it had delivered just 100 units of the order due to a series of problems during trials which have halted production for six months. MCWS has now been designated at the M813.

According to Clifton Boyd, project manager at Oshkosh Defense: “Production verification trials are now complete which includes firing some 18,000 rounds of 30mm ammunition and 8,000km of travel under various conditions.”

Among the issues for which Oshkosh has been working

