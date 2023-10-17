AUSA 2023: Northrop Grumman introduces ATHENA next-generation, missile-warning sensor

Aiming at improving the protection and situational awareness of fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, Northrop Grumman introduced its next-generation missile warning sensor at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC last week.

Named Advanced Tactical Hostile Engagement Awareness (ATHENA), it was developed focusing on the US Army Improved Threat Detection System (ITDS) competition.

The smart sensor has been designed to provide improvements in terms of resolution and processing power, and to detect threats beyond infrared-guided missiles, including hostile fire and anti-tank-guided missiles.

ATHENA has advanced software which can be easily updated to address changing mission requirements. In order to provide faster answers, its onboard processing