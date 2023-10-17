To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • AUSA 2023: Northrop Grumman introduces ATHENA next-generation, missile-warning sensor

AUSA 2023: Northrop Grumman introduces ATHENA next-generation, missile-warning sensor

17th October 2023 - 12:52 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Washington DC

RSS

ATHENA smart sensor was built to provide improvements in terms of resolution and processing power. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

The solution has been designed for US Army ITDS competition and intended to enhance the protection and situational awareness of aircraft and helicopters.

Aiming at improving the protection and situational awareness of fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, Northrop Grumman introduced its next-generation missile warning sensor at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC last week.

Named Advanced Tactical Hostile Engagement Awareness (ATHENA), it was developed focusing on the US Army Improved Threat Detection System (ITDS) competition.

The smart sensor has been designed to provide improvements in terms of resolution and processing power, and to detect threats beyond infrared-guided missiles, including hostile fire and anti-tank-guided missiles.

ATHENA has advanced software which can be easily updated to address changing mission requirements. In order to provide faster answers, its onboard processing

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us