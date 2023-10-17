AUSA 2023: UVision unveils lightweight loitering munition

UVision released details of its new lightweight Hero-90 tactical loitering munition at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC last week.

The new weapon has a particular role in urban warfare ‘around-the-corner’ operations, special forces in pre-planned missions and as a quick reaction to opportunities or threats.

Additionally, it has been designed for mobile forces such as those operating with armoured vehicles with the task of locating dispersed enemy units, especially for anti-tank operations.

Related Articles

UVision, Rheinmetall partnership gains first European NATO order for Hero loitering munition

Hero-90 has high-speed transit flight and low-speed loitering. The weapon alone weighs 9kg with a 1.5kg warhead and can operate at a range of more than 40km with an endurance of 45 minutes.

The munition can be fitted with various warheads including anti-tank, multi-purpose and anti-personnel options to suit different operational scenarios.

The system has joined the company’s catalogue of Hero loitering munitions including Hero-20, -30, -120, -400, -900, and -1250. The company has remained tight-lipped about customers of Hero systems, with the majority of sales being noted as being made to European customers, indicating a region rather than a specific country.

In June 2023, UVision demonstrated the airborne launch and engagement of a ground target by its Hero-120 loitering munition, fired from a Bell 412 helicopter.

In September 2022, the company announced that Hero-30 loitering munitions would be supplied to an unnamed European SOF customer in 2023. Under the order, combat and training munitions would be delivered to SOF in the customer country by 2023, after the order was placed in July 2022.