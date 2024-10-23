Polaris upgrades MRZR for heavier payloads and announces US Air Force contracts

Polaris has developed a reinforced version of its 6x6 MRZR ultra-light mobility vehicle for heavier payloads.

The company, which displayed a modernised MRZR with a Northrop Grumman Jackal precision strike missile system on the flatbed at AUSA in Washington, DC, last week, told Shephard about the platform’s “growing” list of customers and recent orders.

Polaris lead defence engineer John LaFata said that the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab (MCWL) had been experimenting with the upgraded 6x6 MRZR with a mounted common launcher that enables deployment of munitions like the Jackal. MCWL demonstrated the 6x6 MRZR and common launcher capability during Modern