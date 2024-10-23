To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Polaris upgrades MRZR for heavier payloads and announces US Air Force contracts

23rd October 2024 - 08:27 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

Polaris displayed a modernised 6x6 MRZR vehicle with a Jackal precision strike missile system at AUSA 2024. (Photo: author)

A reinforced version of the 6x6 MRZR ultra-light mobility vehicle can transport a payload of approximately 1,360kg and munitions such as Northrop Grumman’s Jackal.

Polaris has developed a reinforced version of its 6x6 MRZR ultra-light mobility vehicle for heavier payloads.

The company, which displayed a modernised MRZR with a Northrop Grumman Jackal precision strike missile system on the flatbed at AUSA in Washington, DC, last week, told Shephard about the platform’s “growing” list of customers and recent orders.

Polaris lead defence engineer John LaFata said that the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab (MCWL) had been experimenting with the upgraded 6x6 MRZR with a mounted common launcher that enables deployment of munitions like the Jackal. MCWL demonstrated the 6x6 MRZR and common launcher capability during Modern

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

