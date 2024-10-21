General Atomics’ Long-Range Manoeuvring Projectile nears testing

General Atomics, which has become known in recent years for expanding its family of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), has revealed it has been working on the Long-Range Manoeuvring Projectile (LRMP) as a private venture.

The missile is being developed for launch from 155mm conventional artillery systems but another version could be for 5-inch naval guns. In both cases, it would enable high-value targets to be engaged with precision effect at long range.

Once fired from the weapon, the sabots fall away and the wings extend. It then starts to glide towards the target with the terminal angle being