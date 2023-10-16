AUSA 2023: GM Defense shows the flexibility of ISV vehicles with two new variants

By applying a commercial-based approach to military platforms, GM Defense has showcased two new variants of the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) family. The C-UAS and the Mission Power demonstrators were put on display at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC.

Speaking to Shephard, Rick Kewley, the company’s VP of product development and advanced engineering, explained that these two models represent the way the supplier ‘envisions the future of the ISV as a multipurpose, multi-mission vehicle’.

‘We clearly have the ability to configure the Infantry Squad Vehicle into more utilitarian and more mission set packages’, Kewley noted.

The Mission Power