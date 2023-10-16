To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2023: GM Defense shows the flexibility of ISV vehicles with two new variants

16th October 2023 - 11:22 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

ISV Mission Power on display at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC. (Photo: GM Defense)

The C-UAS and the Mission Power demonstrators were among the most recent additions to the Infantry Squad Vehicle family.

By applying a commercial-based approach to military platforms, GM Defense has showcased two new variants of the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) family. The C-UAS and the Mission Power demonstrators were put on display at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC.

Speaking to Shephard, Rick Kewley, the company’s VP of product development and advanced engineering, explained that these two models represent the way the supplier ‘envisions the future of the ISV as a multipurpose, multi-mission vehicle’.

‘We clearly have the ability to configure the Infantry Squad Vehicle into more utilitarian and more mission set packages’, Kewley noted.

The Mission Power

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

