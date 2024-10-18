To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Defence Insight briefs: The analyst view of the UGV market (video)

18th October 2024 - 10:15 GMT | by Defence Insight Team

The role of UGVs in combat operations has been rapidly evolving in recent years. (Photo: US Army)

The market for uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) is rapidly evolving, with profound implications for future military operations. As we look to the coming decade, the potential for these autonomous platforms to redefine the battlefield is immense.

UGVs are not merely another tool in the kit of modern warfare – they represent a shift in how conflicts will be fought and how human life will be preserved on the frontlines.

Sam Hart, senior land analyst at Shephard Defence Insight, explores the rapidly evolving Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market, from robotic combat vehicles to drone swarms, and dives into the latest trends in hybrid power systems, autonomy and military applications across NATO and beyond. 

With insights on the emerging role of UGVs in last-mile resupply, combat operations and the political challenges shaping their development, this discussion offers a unique look at cutting-edge defence innovation.

Defence Insight Team

Author

Defence Insight Team

The latest data insights and analysis brought to you by our dedicated Defence Insight Team

Read full bio

