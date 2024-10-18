Defence Insight briefs: The analyst view of the UGV market (video)
UGVs are not merely another tool in the kit of modern warfare – they represent a shift in how conflicts will be fought and how human life will be preserved on the frontlines.
Sam Hart, senior land analyst at Shephard Defence Insight, explores the rapidly evolving Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market, from robotic combat vehicles to drone swarms, and dives into the latest trends in hybrid power systems, autonomy and military applications across NATO and beyond.
With insights on the emerging role of UGVs in last-mile resupply, combat operations and the political challenges shaping their development, this discussion offers a unique look at cutting-edge defence innovation.
