UK commits to Aster missile upgrade

12th December 2022 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

In future, the UK's Daring-class type 45 destroyers will carry a mix of Aster 30 Block 1 and CAMM missiles. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The UK first announced plans to upgrade its Aster missiles in its 2021 Integrated Review.

The UK, through OCCAR, has signed an amendment to join the multi-national partnership between France and Italy to produce the Aster 30 Block 1 missile.

The contract will oversee conversion of the UK’s missiles to Aster 30 Block 1 naval standard as part of a mid-life update.

The Block 1 features a Ku-band seeker allowing for ‘neutralisation’ of 600km-range ballistic threats, according to documents from missile-maker MBDA.

Under the new contract amendment, munitions assembly will take place at Defence Munitions Gosport (DMG).

Through the Sea Viper Evolution (SVE) project, the UK plans to field a ballistic missile defence (BMD) capability by the late 2020s.

The Aster 30 Block 1 upgrade is part of this work alongside plans for software updates to the Sampson multi-function radar (MFR) and Sea Viper C2 missile system.

