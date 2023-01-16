Patriot missile integration into Mk41 VLS boosts Aegis air defence capabilities

At the Surface Navy Association’s National Symposium, Lockheed Martin (LM) showcased the integration of the PAC-3 MSE Patriot missile into its naval Mk41 vertical launching system (VLS).

The company is investing in integrating Patriot to develop a ‘robust’ integrated air and missile defence (IAMD) capability into the Aegis Weapon System.

A spokesperson for the company told Shephard: ‘The PAC-3 family of missiles are combat-proven hit-to-kill interceptors that defend against incoming threats and deliver exponentially more kinetic energy on the target than can be achieved with blast fragmentation mechanisms.’

Asked what adjustments need to be made to the missile