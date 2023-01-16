Patriot missile integration into Mk41 VLS boosts Aegis air defence capabilities
At the Surface Navy Association’s National Symposium, Lockheed Martin (LM) showcased the integration of the PAC-3 MSE Patriot missile into its naval Mk41 vertical launching system (VLS).
The company is investing in integrating Patriot to develop a ‘robust’ integrated air and missile defence (IAMD) capability into the Aegis Weapon System.
A spokesperson for the company told Shephard: ‘The PAC-3 family of missiles are combat-proven hit-to-kill interceptors that defend against incoming threats and deliver exponentially more kinetic energy on the target than can be achieved with blast fragmentation mechanisms.’
Asked what adjustments need to be made to the missile
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Navantia and SH Defence tie the knot on The Cube
Navantia is the latest shipbuilder to link up with SH Defence in pursuit of modularity for naval vessels.
-
Myanmar navy commissions five new vessels, continues modernization efforts on annual navy day celebration
Five new vessels were commissioned by the Myanmar Navy in mid-December 2022.
-
BAE contracted for US Navy destroyer upgrade
BAE Systems will modernise the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Lassen under a new contract award.
-
Raytheon poised to receive first SPY-6 radar back-fit contract
The US Navy plans to improve its Flight IIA Arleigh Burke destroyers with the addition of the Raytheon-built SPY-6 radar.