Raytheon contracted for space-based hypersonic missile tracker
Raytheon Intelligence & Space has been awarded a contract to develop a prototype Missile Track Custody (MTC) system for the US Space Force (USSF), the service’s first medium Earth orbit (MEO) missile tracking capability.
Raytheon will serve as prime contractor for the MTC system, delivering a space vehicle, mission payload and ground-based C2 and data processing.
The ground segment will use the Raytheon's Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution Mission Data Processing Application Framework (FORGE MDPAF). This collects and processes data from satellites, including Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) space vehicle data from the USSF's Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS) constellation and the future Next-Generation OPIR constellation.
Related Articles
Russia fires hypersonic missile in first recorded use during conflict
BAE Systems announces space-based data analysis and processing with new satellite cluster
Northrop Grumman IBCS air and missile defence system complete key test phase
Roger Cole, executive director, strategic systems programmes, at Raytheon Intelligence & Space said: 'From its MEO perch, our system will enable space force to accurately detect and track adversarial hypersonic weapons with precision accuracy.'
The MTC mission payload, which passed critical design review in November, will be integrated on a Lockheed Martin LM400 satellite bus/
The Raytheon/Lockheed Martin team plans to complete a system critical design review this year, followed by a build, integration and test campaign to deliver capability to orbit by 2026.
More from Air Warfare
-
US finalises $30 billion F-35 deal for nearly 400 jets
The new contract includes aircraft for the US and a number of allies with the first jets to feature the latest hardware that powers Block 4 capabilities.
-
Taiwan receives AGM-88 missiles to take on Chinese air defences
The delivery of AGM-88 anti-radiation missiles provides Taiwan’s fighter fleet with a suppression/destruction of enemy air defences (SEAD/DEAD) capability for the first time.
-
KAI to develop mine countermeasures helicopter for South Korean navy
The decision by the Republic of Korea Navy means KAI will be third company in the world to develop a dedicated minesweeping helicopter.
-
Defiant protest grounds US Army FLRAA contract
Boeing and Sikorsky think the US Army's decision on the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft was not made in the right way and have filed a protest with the US Government Accountability Office, pausing the programme for more than three months.
-
Egypt upgrades to latest Chinook model
The new Boeing CH-47Fs will provide Egypt with improved heavy-lift capabilities.
-
KAI wins production contract for Light Attack Helicopter
The first series production examples of the Light Attack Helicopter have been ordered by the South Korean government.