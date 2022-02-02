UK orders more Airbus helicopters

The DHFS fleet of H135 helicopters will grow to 34. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Five extra H135s are being supplied by Airbus to the UK MoD.

Airbus Helicopters UK announced on 2 February that it has won an order to provide five additional H135 twin-engine helicopters for the MoD.

The company did not disclose the delivery timeframe or value of the order.

The MoD already operates 29 H135s in the Defence Helicopter Flying School (DHFS) at RAF Shawbury, where all British Army, RAF and RN rotary-wing pilots are instructed under the Military Flying Training System (MFTS).

DHFS additionally operates seven Airbus H145 helicopters.

In May 2016, Airbus was selected by Ascent as the aircraft service provider for the MFTS in a 17-year contract worth £500 million ($678 million).

However, Shephard understands that the five new helicopters will not be based at Shawbury for use by the DHFS.

This story was amended on 3 February to clarify that the helicopters are not destined for the DHFS.