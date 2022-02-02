UK orders more Airbus helicopters

Sikorsky and RCAF set to make final determination on cause of CH-148 tail cracks
As repairs continue on RCAF CH-148 Cyclone helicopters, Sikorsky say it expects to make a final determination on what caused tail crack damage.
Airbus Helicopters UK announced on 2 February that it has won an order to provide five additional H135 twin-engine helicopters for the MoD.
The company did not disclose the delivery timeframe or value of the order.
The MoD already operates 29 H135s in the Defence Helicopter Flying School (DHFS) at RAF Shawbury, where all British Army, RAF and RN rotary-wing pilots are instructed under the Military Flying Training System (MFTS).
DHFS additionally operates seven Airbus H145 helicopters.
In May 2016, Airbus was selected by Ascent as the aircraft service provider for the MFTS in a 17-year contract worth £500 million ($678 million).
However, Shephard understands that the five new helicopters will not be based at Shawbury for use by the DHFS.
This story was amended on 3 February to clarify that the helicopters are not destined for the DHFS.
Spain is part of a European trend to modernise CH-47 Chinooks.
With IOT&E completion due this month, NAVAIR has modified contracts for CH-53K Lot 6 LRIP and procurement of long-lead items for Lot 7 LRIP.
Tactical Engagement Simulation System kits are included in the latest aspect of the FMS deal to sell AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters to Morocco.
Collins Aerospace has made new progress when demonstrating Air Launched Effects (ALE) capabilities under the US Army's Future Vertical Lift (FVL) effort.
The Light Utility Helicopter being built in India by HAL will include heating and ventilation from French company Liebherr.