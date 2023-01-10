To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Sweden considers European common air defence as NATO membership talks drag on

Sweden considers European common air defence as NATO membership talks drag on

10th January 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Sweden's air defence is being reinforced by the Patriot system. (Photo: Raytheon Missiles and Defense)

The Swedish Prime Minister said the country will join the 15-member joint missile defence initiative launched in October and outlined its strengths and commitments to the NATO alliance.

Sweden is planning to join the European common air defence system, the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on 8 January at the Folk och Försvar Annual National Conference in Sälen, Sweden.

‘The war in Ukraine demonstrates the importance of having a modern air defence system to protect the civilian population and infrastructure,’ he said.

‘Sweden will contribute new capabilities, with our air force, our air defence system and with our sensors like the Global Eye. On land, at sea and in the air, we have a solid understanding of [the] status in our neighbourhood.’

