Sweden considers European common air defence as NATO membership talks drag on

Sweden is planning to join the European common air defence system, the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on 8 January at the Folk och Försvar Annual National Conference in Sälen, Sweden.

‘The war in Ukraine demonstrates the importance of having a modern air defence system to protect the civilian population and infrastructure,’ he said.

‘Sweden will contribute new capabilities, with our air force, our air defence system and with our sensors like the Global Eye. On land, at sea and in the air, we have a solid understanding of [the] status in our neighbourhood.’