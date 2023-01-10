Sweden considers European common air defence as NATO membership talks drag on
Sweden is planning to join the European common air defence system, the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on 8 January at the Folk och Försvar Annual National Conference in Sälen, Sweden.
‘The war in Ukraine demonstrates the importance of having a modern air defence system to protect the civilian population and infrastructure,’ he said.
‘Sweden will contribute new capabilities, with our air force, our air defence system and with our sensors like the Global Eye. On land, at sea and in the air, we have a solid understanding of [the] status in our neighbourhood.’
More from Land Warfare
-
Australia boosts firepower by signing up for HIMARS and NSM
Deals have been inked for rocket launchers and anti-ship missiles, as Australia enhances its range and lethality.
-
How new BvS10 vehicles will improve readiness for Royal Marines
The 60 Future All-Terrain Vehicles (FATVs) were acquired under the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme in a joint effort with Sweden and Germany.
-
Hungary seeks supply chain independence with new ordnance plant
Under a 15 December contract, Rheinmetall will fit out and jointly build and operate a Hungarian facility to produce explosives for large-calibre ammunition.
-
Contract inked for Romanian Naval Strike Missile coastal defence system
Romania is scheduled to field its Naval Strike Missile coastal defence system from 2024.
-
Oshkosh confirms $102 million order for JLTVs for five international customers
An order placed via US Army Contracting Command will see additional examples of the Oshkosh JLTV protected vehicle enter service with US allies in Europe and South America.