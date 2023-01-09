To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Poland moves on sovereign image intelligence with Airbus satellite deal

9th January 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Warsaw

Poland's two Airbus Defence & Space IMINT satellites will launch in 2027. (Image: Airbus Defence & Space)

Poland has contracted for two satellites to provide 30cm resolution image intelligence data with launch due in 2027.

Poland’s Armaments Agency signed a €575 million contract with Airbus Defence & Space for two 30cm resolution imagery intelligence (IMINT) satellites and a ground control station on 27 December. These will launch in 2027, with Poland also receiving data from French satellites from 2023.

Owned by the Polish Armed Forces, the new constellation will be under fully autonomous sovereign control. ‘The current situation shows how important it is that every country should be autonomous in its own situational awareness,’ Mariusz Błaszczak, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, commented.

The Polish satellites will operate within the French Pléiades constellation,

