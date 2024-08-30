To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  US Army selects Northrop Grumman Athena sensor to improve threat detection capabilities for its aircraft

US Army selects Northrop Grumman Athena sensor to improve threat detection capabilities for its aircraft

30th August 2024 - 10:55 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

ATHENA was unveiled at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC. (Photo: Flavia Camargos Pereira)

According to the supplier, Athena is a next-generation missile warning sensor that provides 360-degree situational awareness.

The US Army has awarded an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) to Northrop Grumman Corporation for the supply of its Advanced Tactical Hostile Engagement Awareness (ATHENA) sensor.

The selection was part of the first phase of the service’s Improved Threat Detection System (ITDS) initiative. It aims to provide the branch’s aviation with enhanced capabilities to replace the Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) and Limited Interim Missile Warning System (LIMWS).

Speaking on 29 August, Dennis Neel, Northrop Grumman’s Survivability Development Programmes Director, pointed out that the solution could create a “protection bubble” around the aircraft.

“The idea here is [to solve] how

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media.

