US Army selects Northrop Grumman Athena sensor to improve threat detection capabilities for its aircraft
The US Army has awarded an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) to Northrop Grumman Corporation for the supply of its Advanced Tactical Hostile Engagement Awareness (ATHENA) sensor.
The selection was part of the first phase of the service’s Improved Threat Detection System (ITDS) initiative. It aims to provide the branch’s aviation with enhanced capabilities to replace the Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) and Limited Interim Missile Warning System (LIMWS).
Speaking on 29 August, Dennis Neel, Northrop Grumman’s Survivability Development Programmes Director, pointed out that the solution could create a “protection bubble” around the aircraft.
“The idea here is [to solve] how
