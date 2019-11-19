BAE Systems receives CMWS FMS orders

BAE Systems will supply aircraft survivability equipment to a number of nations as part of US foreign military sales, the company announced on 18 November.

The company has received contracts worth $71 million to deliver the AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) and associated equipment to the Netherlands, Spain, the UK and the United Arab Emirates.

The CMWS is designed to detect a wide range of infrared-guided missiles and hostile fire threats, providing warnings to pilots and cueing laser-based and expendable countermeasures. The system’s rapid response capabilities improve survivability and reduce the cognitive load on pilots.

The system is designed for a wide variety of aircraft, and its line-replaceable units and customisable algorithms allow it to adapt to emerging threats. The third-generation system combines hostile fire indication and data recording with its core missile warning capabilities in a single unit, providing protection from more diverse threats and enabling detailed post-mission analysis.

Cheryl Paradis, director of optical electronic warfare systems at BAE Systems, said: ‘Our customers that fly low and slow in dangerous situations face unobserved threats that can strike without warning in seconds. We level the playing field for pilots and crews with proven threat detection and countermeasures that quickly and automatically engage and defeat threats and help warfighters return home safely.’

