BAE Systems receives CMWS FMS orders
BAE Systems will supply aircraft survivability equipment to a number of nations as part of US foreign military sales, the company announced on 18 November.
The company has received contracts worth $71 million to deliver the AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) and associated equipment to the Netherlands, Spain, the UK and the United Arab Emirates.
The CMWS is designed to detect a wide range of infrared-guided missiles and hostile fire threats, providing warnings to pilots and cueing laser-based and expendable countermeasures. The system’s rapid response capabilities improve survivability and reduce the cognitive load on pilots.
The system is designed for a wide variety of aircraft, and its line-replaceable units and customisable algorithms allow it to adapt to emerging threats. The third-generation system combines hostile fire indication and data recording with its core missile warning capabilities in a single unit, providing protection from more diverse threats and enabling detailed post-mission analysis.
Cheryl Paradis, director of optical electronic warfare systems at BAE Systems, said: ‘Our customers that fly low and slow in dangerous situations face unobserved threats that can strike without warning in seconds. We level the playing field for pilots and crews with proven threat detection and countermeasures that quickly and automatically engage and defeat threats and help warfighters return home safely.’
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Digital Battlespace
-
BAE Systems contracted to advance Insight AI system
Insight, an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) exploitation and resource management system, was designed to fill gaps in military intelligence analysis capability.
-
The imperative for a vibrant UK space industry
Ahead of a new Shephard Technology Report to be published in September, senior executives from Lockheed Martin Space have underlined the importance of investing in defence space systems by countries like the UK.
-
Orbit to collaborate with ViaSat for the development of new satellite terminals
The agreement includes delivery of 30cm and 45cm airborne terminals for military and government use, utilising dual polarisation and supporting the entire 3.5GHz of Ka-band frequencies.
-
Viasat reveals new lightweight comms gateway in collaboration with USSOCOM
The Secure Wireless Hub (SWH) is a lightweight, wearable communications system.
-
Raytheon to mentor companies on development of AI programmes
The contract will be performed under a mentoring programme designed to help small businesses expand their footprint in the defence industrial base which has, over the past five years, helped more than 190 small businesses.