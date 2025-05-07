To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Intelsat emphasises SATCOM resilience for SOF in contested domains (video)

7th May 2025 - 18:33 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Intelsat outlines how its multi-orbit SATCOM architecture is enhancing connectivity and resilience for special operations forces operating in degraded and contested environments.

Brought to you in partnership with Intelsat

At SOF Week 2025, David Broadbent, President of Government Solutions at Intelsat, breaks down how the company is delivering multi-orbit, multi-band SATCOM to support Special Operations Forces (SOF) operating in the world’s most demanding conditions.

Broadbent explains how Intelsat’s layered, resilient architecture ensures assured connectivity - even in contested, denied or infrastructure-degraded environments. With ruggedised, lightweight terminals and automated switching capabilities, Intelsat is redefining SATCOM flexibility for the modern operator.

Shephard News Team

Shephard News Team

