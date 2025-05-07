Intelsat emphasises SATCOM resilience for SOF in contested domains (video)
Brought to you in partnership with Intelsat
At SOF Week 2025, David Broadbent, President of Government Solutions at Intelsat, breaks down how the company is delivering multi-orbit, multi-band SATCOM to support Special Operations Forces (SOF) operating in the world’s most demanding conditions.
Broadbent explains how Intelsat’s layered, resilient architecture ensures assured connectivity - even in contested, denied or infrastructure-degraded environments. With ruggedised, lightweight terminals and automated switching capabilities, Intelsat is redefining SATCOM flexibility for the modern operator.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
US Space Force’s next-generation missile warning system moves forward with $500 million in new contracts
Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) satellites are intended to provide early warning of missile launches from any location worldwide and new ground stations will result in expanded coverage of critical missile warning.
-
Airbus launches final CSO observation satellite for French Armed Forces
Airbus was awarded the Composante Spatiale Optique (CSO) contract at the end of 2010. This included an option for a third satellite, which was activated after Germany joined the programme in 2015.
-
Intelligence advantage: How real-time GEOINT is reshaping military decision-making (Studio)
In today’s contested operational environment, adaptability is key. The new Geospatial-Intelligence as a Service (GEO IaaS) solution from Fujitsu and MAIAR empowers militaries by enabling intelligence advantage, combining advanced technology with human expertise to deliver actionable insights.
-
Israel sets up new department to boost development of AI and autonomy
Israel will continue to develop autonomy for its weapons and platforms as it brings together defence personnel, academia and industry.
-
Clavister contracted to supply cyber protection for CV90s
Clavister CyberArmour, an integrated defence cybersecurity system, will be used on BAE Systems Hägglunds’ CV90 platform in deployments with a Scandinavian country, as well as in an eastern European nation.
-
Lockheed Martin completes tactical satellite demonstration and prepares for launch
The tactical satellite (TacSat) is an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) system and will participate in exercises in 2025.