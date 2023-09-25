To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army seeks 'fundamental transformation' to face future threats

25th September 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Long-Range Precision Fires will remain a priority for the US Army. (Photo: US Army)

‘The army is really undergoing its most fundamental transformation in 40 years. We are moving away from the system that we designed in the 80s’, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth has claimed,

By applying lessons learned from the Ukraine war and reviewing doctrine and procurement priorities, the US has outlined what the future army will look like. The need to field a more lethal, mobile, modular force will require multi-billion investments in the coming years.

The service will emphasise development and deployment of solutions, equipment and technologies to improve its autonomy, connectivity, firepower and sustainability capacities.

