US Space Force’s next-generation missile warning system moves forward with $500 million in new contracts

Northrop Grumman will provide relay ground stations for bases in the US and the UK to support the Next-Gen OPIR programme which is built around multiple satellite constellations operated by the US Space Force (USSF).

The bases are being supplied under a US$224-million multiple-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract and are designed to provide coverage of critical missile warning and tracking OPIR satellites as well as additional flexibility for operational capability.

The company is using a modular design and building on the success of its RGS-A programme currently under development in Guam.

