To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Digital Battlespace>
  • US Space Force’s next-generation missile warning system moves forward with $500 million in new contracts

US Space Force’s next-generation missile warning system moves forward with $500 million in new contracts

7th May 2025 - 13:41 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Relay stations will be built in the US and the UK. (Image: Northrop Grumman)

Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) satellites are intended to provide early warning of missile launches from any location worldwide and new ground stations will result in expanded coverage of critical missile warning.

Northrop Grumman will provide relay ground stations for bases in the US and the UK to support the Next-Gen OPIR programme which is built around multiple satellite constellations operated by the US Space Force (USSF).

The bases are being supplied under a US$224-million multiple-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract and are designed to provide coverage of critical missile warning and tracking OPIR satellites as well as additional flexibility for operational capability.

The company is using a modular design and building on the success of its RGS-A programme currently under development in Guam.

The development of the relay ground stations is seen

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us