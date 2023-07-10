To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Germany signs contract for new SIGINT ships

10th July 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

A rendering of Germany's new SIGINT platforms that will enter service between 2029 and 2031. (Photo: BAAINBw)

Germany has signed a contract with NVL Group for three fleet service ships, providing the country with new naval SIGINT capabilities in the Baltic and beyond. The ships will gradually replace Germany's existing Oste-class boats.

Germany has become the latest Baltic-facing state to procure new naval SIGINT capabilities by signing a contract with NVL Group for three ships on 10 July.

The three vessels – which will be known as 'fleet service ships' - will be identical in construction and give Berlin new electronic eyes and ears in the Baltic and elsewhere.

The German order follows Poland placing a contract with Saab for the design, production and support of two new SIGINT ships late last year.

Earlier this year, Saab also delivered another intelligence platform, Artemis, to the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV).

