Germany signs contract for new SIGINT ships
Germany has become the latest Baltic-facing state to procure new naval SIGINT capabilities by signing a contract with NVL Group for three ships on 10 July.
The three vessels – which will be known as 'fleet service ships' - will be identical in construction and give Berlin new electronic eyes and ears in the Baltic and elsewhere.
The German order follows Poland placing a contract with Saab for the design, production and support of two new SIGINT ships late last year.
Earlier this year, Saab also delivered another intelligence platform, Artemis, to the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV).
-
MARSS launches containerised C2 centre for counter-UAS
MARSS has unveiled the NiDAR X-JOC, an all-in-one containerised C2 centre with UAS detection and countermeasures capabilities to protect critical sites against UAS.
-
Second European Syracuse military satellite launched
The Syracuse 4B communications satellite, developed by Airbus and Thales Alenia Space, has been launched, bolstering secure military satellite communications for the French Armed Forces.
-
Details released of US Navy UGV radio deal
Persistent Systems will supply 600 MPU5 radios to the USN for installation onto EOD UGVs with deliveries expected to start next year.
-
Sweden signs deal with Thales for SMART-L long-range radars
The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has entered into an agreement with Thales for new land-based SMART-L Multi Mission Fixed (MM/F) long-range radars. These will enhance Sweden's missile detection capabilities and contribute to its integrated air and missile defence.
-
Kontron unveils new high-performance plug-in card for harsh environments
Kontron introduces the VX307H, a rugged 3U VPX plug-in card designed for high-performance embedded computing in defence and general applications.
-
Insitu reveals next-generation sensor demo at US Army exercise
Insitu Pacific showcased advanced sensors on board its Integrator UAS during the US Army's Project Convergence 2022.