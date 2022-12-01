New SIGINT ships to help Poland keep watch on the Baltic
The ships will help Warsaw keep an eye on electronic activity and communications in the Baltic Sea.
SIGINT ships collect communications intelligence (COMINT) and electronic intelligence (ELINT) through passive interception, essentially acting as a 'hoover' for transmissions.
While the Baltic is only a relatively small maritime area, EW expert and analyst Dr Thomas Withington told Shephard that the ships would be beneficial as shore-based installations are limited by line of sight, and aerial SIGINT platforms often serve air force priorities with naval intellifence-gathering as secondary.
The Polish order comes shortly after Sweden began sea trials of a new Saab-developed SIGINT ship, HSwMS Artemis,
