BeiDou constellation reaches fruition to fuel Chinese global ambitions

China launched its final BeiDou (Compass) satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre on the morning of 23 June. This completes the country’s global coverage for its dual-use navigation and timing system.

The satellite was lofted into geostationary orbit by a Long March 3B rocket. The original launch scheduled for 16 June had been delayed because of technical difficulties.

China rolled out BeiDou, a counterpart to the American GPS network, in three phases, with 55 satellites launched to date. The first BDS-1 phase possessed just two geosynchronous satellites (plus spares) and provided a limited active location service within China from 2000 onwards.

BDS-2, sponsored by the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA's) First Department of the former General Staff Department, saw its first satellite launched in April 2011.

This widened coverage to the broader Asia-Pacific region. BDS-2 emphasised system survivability, division of military and civilian bandwidth usage, laser ranging and integration of micro-electromechanical system technology.

The final BDS-3 phase expanded coverage to encompass the entire world, with the first of these additional satellites launched in 2017. BDS-3 began operating in 2018.

Of the 30-satellite BDS-3 constellation, 24 satellites are in medium-Earth orbit, three in geostationary and three in inclined geosynchronous orbits. The Pentagon’s most recent report on the Chinese military pointed out: ‘The new BeiDou satellites are equipped with radio frequency and laser inter-satellite links, new atomic clocks and other new advanced technologies.’

Yang Changfeng, BeiDou’s chief designer, said: ‘In actual fact, this signifies that we are moving from being a major nation in the field of space to becoming a true space power.’

China is also planning to upgrade BeiDou to make it smarter, more accessible and more integrated by 2035. Today, around 70% of mobile phones registered in China are compatible with BeiDou.