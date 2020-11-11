What is MIDS? (sponsored video)

Viasat’s Government Systems division provides U.S. and coalition military forces with a range of advanced communications technology. Here’s a quick description of one of them: MIDS

Critical to supporting Link 16 tactical data link networks is Viasat’s Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS). First introduced in the late 1990s, MIDS comprises a family of terminals providing warfighters across land, air and sea simultaneous access to Link 16, Tactical Air Navigation (TACAN) and other advanced waveform communications.

Today, MIDS remains a Program of Record with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The family of systems includes the MIDS Low Volume Terminal 1 (LVT(1) class; LVT(2) class; and MIDS Joint Tactical Radio System).

Viasat, which has played a leading role in the development of Link 16 MIDS terminals, is under contract with the U.S. Navy MIDS International Program Office to deliver NSA and EMC-Certified Link 16 MIDS terminals to U.S. and international partners.

