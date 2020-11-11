What is MIDS? (sponsored video)

Digital Battlespace
This video is brought to you by Viasat
Critical to supporting Link 16 tactical data link networks is Viasat’s Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS). First introduced in the late 1990s, MIDS comprises a family of terminals providing warfighters across land, air and sea simultaneous access to Link 16, Tactical Air Navigation (TACAN) and other advanced waveform communications.
Today, MIDS remains a Program of Record with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The family of systems includes the MIDS Low Volume Terminal 1 (LVT(1) class; LVT(2) class; and MIDS Joint Tactical Radio System).
Viasat, which has played a leading role in the development of Link 16 MIDS terminals, is under contract with the U.S. Navy MIDS International Program Office to deliver NSA and EMC-Certified Link 16 MIDS terminals to U.S. and international partners.
