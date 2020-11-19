Digital Battlespace
What is MOJO? (sponsored video)
This video is brought to you by Viasat.
Providing warfighters with simultaneous access to disparate and incompatible communications networks — including Link 16 — is Viasat’s Move Out/Jump Off (MOJO) gateway.
Capable of being operated on-the-move to ensure Line-of-Sight (LoS) and Beyond-LoS communications across air, land and maritime environments, MOJO’s reduced form factor allows it to be integrated onboard a variety of platforms — including ground vehicles and small maritime vessels
Featuring Viasat’s KOR-24A Small Tactical Terminal (STT), MOJO provides the warfighter with at least three-channel, simultaneous communications including Link 16, TADIL-J, VHF/UHF (SINCGARS, SRW, ANW2C, SATCOM, IW and DAMA) and another embedded radio such as EPLRS/SADL networking.
