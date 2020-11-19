What is MOJO? (sponsored video)

Save this for later

Viasat’s Move Out/Jump Off terminal allows operational commanders at the tactical edge to receive the best possible levels of situational awareness required to do their job.

Providing warfighters with simultaneous access to disparate and incompatible communications networks — including Link 16 — is Viasat’s Move Out/Jump Off (MOJO) gateway.

Capable of being operated on-the-move to ensure Line-of-Sight (LoS) and Beyond-LoS communications across air, land and maritime environments, MOJO’s reduced form factor allows it to be integrated onboard a variety of platforms — including ground vehicles and small maritime vessels

Featuring Viasat’s KOR-24A Small Tactical Terminal (STT), MOJO provides the warfighter with at least three-channel, simultaneous communications including Link 16, TADIL-J, VHF/UHF (SINCGARS, SRW, ANW2C, SATCOM, IW and DAMA) and another embedded radio such as EPLRS/SADL networking.

