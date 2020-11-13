Digital Battlespace
What is BATS-D? (sponsored video)
This video is brought to you by Viasat
Warfighters operating at the tactical edge are able to access Link 16 networks using Viasat’s Battlefield Awareness & Targeting System-Dismounted (BATS-D) or AN/PRC-161 radio. It’s the world’s only handheld Link 16-capable radio, designed to bridge the gap between air and ground forces.
BATS-D provides dismounted personnel — including Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs), Forward Air Controllers (FACs) and Tactical Air Control Parties (TACPs) — with a ground-to-air capability to shorten the targeting cycles and accuracy of close air support and other fire missions.
Warfighters on the ground and in the air benefit from enhanced situational awareness of the battlespace at the tactical edge through the AN/PRC-161 BATS-D’s integrated air/ground Common Operating Picture (COP), which displays friendly and enemy force positions, objects of interest as well as secure targeting and Position, Location, Identification (PLI) data.
More from Modernised Situational Awareness Special Report
-
What is MIDS? (sponsored video)
Viasat’s Government Systems division provides U.S. and coalition military forces with a range of advanced communications technology. Here’s a quick description of one of them: MIDS
-
What is Link 16? (sponsored video)
Viasat’s Government Systems division provides U.S. and coalition military forces with a range of advanced communications technology. Here’s a quick description of one of them, Link 16:
-
PREMIUM: US augments EW defence with network modernisation
The US Army is working to modernise its tactical networks to enable expeditionary and mobile operations, and bolster its resilience against near-peer EW and cyber ...
-
PREMIUM: US Army seeks to move with the times on satellite hardware
The US is adapting to the changing nature of communications and reconnaissance satellite hardware, as the space industry moves towards smaller and cheaper systems in low ...
-
Elbit trials mini-UAS on Seagull
Elbit Systems has integrated a mini-UAS on its Seagull USV. Trials in recent weeks were aimed at demonstrating an extra mission set for Seagull beyond ...
-
USAF orders Litening pods with colour capability
The USAF has placed an initial order with Northrop Grumman for the latest version of the Litening advanced targeting pod. The pod includes full-colour digital ...