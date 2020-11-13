What is BATS-D? (sponsored video)

BATS-D provides dismounted personnel with a ground-to-air capability to shorten the targeting cycles and accuracy of close air support and other fire missions.

Warfighters operating at the tactical edge are able to access Link 16 networks using Viasat’s Battlefield Awareness & Targeting System-Dismounted (BATS-D) or AN/PRC-161 radio. It’s the world’s only handheld Link 16-capable radio, designed to bridge the gap between air and ground forces.

BATS-D provides dismounted personnel — including Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs), Forward Air Controllers (FACs) and Tactical Air Control Parties (TACPs) — with a ground-to-air capability to shorten the targeting cycles and accuracy of close air support and other fire missions.

Warfighters on the ground and in the air benefit from enhanced situational awareness of the battlespace at the tactical edge through the AN/PRC-161 BATS-D’s integrated air/ground Common Operating Picture (COP), which displays friendly and enemy force positions, objects of interest as well as secure targeting and Position, Location, Identification (PLI) data.

