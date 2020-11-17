Digital Battlespace
What is an STT? Small Tactical Terminal (sponsored video)
This video is brought to you by Viasat
Providing smaller platforms with accessibility to Link 16 networks is Viasat’s KOR-24A Small Tactical Terminal (STT). This is a reduced form factor, two-channel software-defined radio capable of providing platforms on the ground, in the air and at sea, with access to Link 16 and secure VHF/UHF Line-of-Sight (LoS) communications at the tactical edge.
Designed in collaboration with L3Harris Technologies, the KOR-24A STT extends the ability of warfighters to conduct real-time communications and increase interoperability in austere environments.
A low size, weight and power design enables the KOR-24A STT to be integrated onboard tactical ground vehicles, small patrol boats, manned and unmanned helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft for communications on the move. End users are also able to simultaneously communicate with Link 16 in addition to either wideband UHF or legacy VHF/UHF. In this manner, a platform can remove a legacy radio, install an STT in its place, and add Link 16 capability while preserving all of the existing VHF/UHF functionality.
