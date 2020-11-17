What is an STT? Small Tactical Terminal (sponsored video)

The KOR-24A STT extends the ability of warfighters to conduct real-time communications and increase interoperability in austere environments.

Providing smaller platforms with accessibility to Link 16 networks is Viasat’s KOR-24A Small Tactical Terminal (STT). This is a reduced form factor, two-channel software-defined radio capable of providing platforms on the ground, in the air and at sea, with access to Link 16 and secure VHF/UHF Line-of-Sight (LoS) communications at the tactical edge.

Designed in collaboration with L3Harris Technologies, the KOR-24A STT extends the ability of warfighters to conduct real-time communications and increase interoperability in austere environments.

A low size, weight and power design enables the KOR-24A STT to be integrated onboard tactical ground vehicles, small patrol boats, manned and unmanned helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft for communications on the move. End users are also able to simultaneously communicate with Link 16 in addition to either wideband UHF or legacy VHF/UHF. In this manner, a platform can remove a legacy radio, install an STT in its place, and add Link 16 capability while preserving all of the existing VHF/UHF functionality.

