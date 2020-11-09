Digital Battlespace
What is Link 16? (sponsored video)
This video is brought to you by Viasat.
Link 16 is a military tactical data link network designed to provide warfighters operating on land, in the air and at sea with secure, anti-jam Line-of-Sight (LoS) communications.
First introduced in the 1970s to support air interdiction missions during the Cold War, Link 16 allows U.S. and coalition forces operating at the tactical edge to communicate securely by voice and share mission-critical data in real time across the battlespace.
Link 16 tactical data links are integrated on board aircraft, ground vehicles, surface vessels, operational centers and bases. Link 16 can now also be employed by dismounted ground warfighters.
