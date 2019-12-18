DB - Digital Battlespace

Opinion: BeiDou – Friend or foe in space, sea, air and land?

18th December 2019 - 00:01 GMT | by The Geobukseon in Indo-Pacific

RSS

Save this for later

At 01:43 on 5 November, China launched a Long March-3B carrier rocket with the 49th satellite aboard of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan Province in China’s southwest. This represented the 24th satellite of the BDS-3 system, which is China ...

Want to read more?

This content is only available to Premium News subscribers

Login/Register
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace