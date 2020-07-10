US augments EW defence with network modernisation

The US Army is working to modernise its tactical networks to enable expeditionary and mobile operations, and bolster its resilience against near-peer EW and cyber threats.

Paul Mehney, a spokesperson for the Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications – Tactical (PEO C3T), told Shephard that work is being conducted through a strategy that will deliver capability enhancements on a two-year basis, beginning next year with Capability Set 21 (CS21).

‘We envision LEO/MEO [low earth/medium earth orbit] providing increased capacity beginning in Capability Set 23, with increased deployments and fielding as technologies in satellite terminals improve into Capability Set 25 and beyond,’ Mehney said.

‘Modernisation efforts plan to leverage a mix of multiple military and commercial satellite constellations to support [the army’s] overall satellite network communications architecture: this will lead to better network resiliency.’

The use of a multi-constellation strategy will require different ground terminals, which will eventually be integrated and multifunctional.

‘Today, each GEO, MEO and LEO solution requires its own dedicated antenna, which increases size, weight and power requirements. Development efforts are exploring integrated terminals that support multi-orbits and frequency bands, while leveraging the significant component cost reduction that is anticipated as a result of the commercial deployments.’

This work will begin in CS23, Mehney said.

