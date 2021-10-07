AUSA 2021: Raytheon set to sign off on new AESA radar contracts in ‘short order’

Raytheon's new lightweight AESA radar weighs just over 45kg – roughly one-third the weight of competitor AESA radars. (Photo: Raytheon)

After recently bringing a new AESA radar to market, Raytheon is close to securing production contracts for the lightweight system which it plans on flight testing before the end of 2021.

Raytheon has revealed to Shephard it plans on signing production contracts for a new lightweight, gallium nitride (GaN), active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar in ‘short order’ and will begin flight testing the system, for the first time, before the end of 2021.

Initially brought to market on 21 September, the radar weights just over 45kg – roughly one-third the weight of equivalent AESA radars – features patented cooling technology and a unique digital receiver/exciter and processor dubbed CHIRP.

At a capability level and compared to mechanically scanned arrays the new AESA will enable pilots to track air and ground targets simultaneously without having to move the antenna.

‘The combination of GaN and our cooling technology means we now have the ability to provide the same capability in a much smaller package,’ said Eric Ditmars, VP of secure sensor solutions at Raytheon Intelligence and Space.

The radar has been designed for air, land and sea operators with a particular focus on UAVs and helicopters, aircraft that Ditmars noted have traditionally been held back from integrating newer fire control radars because of size, weight, power and cooling restrictions.

‘We now have a radar that can be integrated on smaller aircraft and even ground-based applications where affordability [of the system] creates opportunity,’ he explained.

To this point Raytheon has used internal funding to develop the new radar, after concluding that its current product base did not include a similarly capable system, according to Ditmars.

Though the company will also fund the flight tests scheduled before the end of 2021, he did not reveal which aircraft would be used.

Deliveries of the radar can go ahead from 2024 onward with the manufacturer having already held conversations about orders with domestic and international customers.

‘We’ve received very strong signals [from customers] and expecting to see [production contract] awards in very short order,’ he added.

‘If a customer is already familiar with how to operate an AESA radar, this would be almost transparent to them in regards to operational implementation, but if they haven't used one before there is a bit of training to understand how to transition from mechanically scanned antennas.’

The new AESA radar adds to Raytheon’s APG-79(v)4 – a scaled version of the original APG-79 - equipping USMC F/A-18C/D Hornets, RAAF Super Hornets/EA-18G Growlers and set to be installed on Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets.

‘As the lightweight radar has been further condensed [compared to the APG-79] it can be used on F-16 size fighters, or those smaller than the F/A-18,’ said Ditmars.

‘We have also adopted open architecture [for the new radar] which means there’s an opportunity to bring in new software and new hardware easily and continuously upgrade as new algorithms are developed, which allows for the radars to be more capable in their performance, rather than having to wholesale replace an entire product set.’