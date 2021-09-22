Raytheon unveils compact AESA radar

The APG-82(V)1 AESA radar delivers enhanced multi-target tracking, precision engagement capabilities and system reliability. (Image: Raytheon)

Raytheon releases highly capable lightweight AESA radar designed for platforms in air, on sea and land.

Raytheon has introduced its newest affordable, lightweight and compact AESA radar

According to the manufacturer, it provides the capability of a heavyweight AESA fire control radar at half the cost.

The new radar weighs just over 100lb, making it one-third of the weight of most modern AESA radars.

It achieves high performance at a reduced weight and cost through utilising Gallium Nitride technology, a digital receiver/exciter and processors called CHIRP and a unique air-cooled design.

Raytheon’s AESA radar features an open architecture design to allow for rapid upgrades while keeping operational and maintenance costs low.

Their AESA radars have combat-proven reliability with more than one million flight hours total since the first operational AESA radar developed for the F-15C Eagle in 2000.

Raytheon’s AESA radars are trusted by militaries across the world, with the USAF ordering the AN/APG-82(V) AESA radar for the F-15EX in June of this year and the USMC ordering more AN/APG-79(V)4 radars earlier in May.