Raytheon unveils compact AESA radar

UK Space Strategy leaves unanswered questions
The UK National Space Strategy omits the long-time praised government’s goal of Britain capturing 10% of the global space market by 2030, while defence-specific elements will be addressed separately
Raytheon has introduced its newest affordable, lightweight and compact AESA radar
According to the manufacturer, it provides the capability of a heavyweight AESA fire control radar at half the cost.
The new radar weighs just over 100lb, making it one-third of the weight of most modern AESA radars.
It achieves high performance at a reduced weight and cost through utilising Gallium Nitride technology, a digital receiver/exciter and processors called CHIRP and a unique air-cooled design.
Raytheon’s AESA radar features an open architecture design to allow for rapid upgrades while keeping operational and maintenance costs low.
Their AESA radars have combat-proven reliability with more than one million flight hours total since the first operational AESA radar developed for the F-15C Eagle in 2000.
Raytheon’s AESA radars are trusted by militaries across the world, with the USAF ordering the AN/APG-82(V) AESA radar for the F-15EX in June of this year and the USMC ordering more AN/APG-79(V)4 radars earlier in May.
Singapore is developing and trying out ever more capable battlefield command systems.
GV-X is aimed at end-users — such as US defence and intelligence agencies — who need full-motion video analysis from UAVs.
The BNET™ Family is a Spectrum-Aware Software Defined Radio and Network Architecture addressing the challenges of future digitised warfare.
First-time DSEI exhibitor Vodafone wants to find military customers for its 5G network and other services.
Activity in the Electro-Magnetic Environment (EME) is increasingly focused towards supporting digital sources. The rise of wide area networking, mobile communications and automation across civilian and defence applications, means key sections of the spectrum are highly congested and, from a military perspective, increasingly contested. This growth is likely to be sustained through the proliferation of devices exploiting digitally enabled functionality through automation, internet of things and space-based data services.