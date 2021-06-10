USAF orders advanced AESA radar for F-15EX

US strives to address space cyber challenge
Securing space assets from direct attack or hacking is an ever more important task — but is it impossible?
Raytheon has been awarded a major contract from the USAF to produce, modernise and support the AN/APG-82(V)1 AESA radar for the F-15EX fighter aircraft.
Work on the $3.12 billion IDIQ Eagle Vision deal from the F-15 Division Contracts Branch will be completed by June 2026.
‘This contract currently does not have any delivery orders for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) but does allow for future FMS orders and is the result of a sole-source acquisition,’ the DoD noted on 9 June.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, in addition to its extended range and improved multi-target track and precision engagement capabilities, the AESA radar offers a more than 20-fold improvement in system reliability over the legacy F-15E APG-70 radar.
Securing space assets from direct attack or hacking is an ever more important task — but is it impossible?
SBIRS supports missile warning, missile defence, battlespace awareness and technical intelligence.
Countries in the Arctic region are positioning themselves to maximise levels in connectivity across the High North, as their armed forces look to assert influence across the strategically important region.
DoD Enterprise Software Agreement provides licenses for military users to access Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure.
The CASCADE initiative seeks to create ‘unique and innovative techniques and algorithms’ for USAF ISR platforms.
Textron receives a contract to continue providing OSRVT and SPOT video terminal units.