USAF orders advanced AESA radar for F-15EX

F-15EX aircraft at Eglin AFB, Florida. (Photo: USAF/Master Sgt Tristan McIntire)

AN/APG-82(V)1 just ordered by USAF is believed to be vastly more reliable than legacy radar on the F-15.

Raytheon has been awarded a major contract from the USAF to produce, modernise and support the AN/APG-82(V)1 AESA radar for the F-15EX fighter aircraft.

Work on the $3.12 billion IDIQ Eagle Vision deal from the F-15 Division Contracts Branch will be completed by June 2026.

‘This contract currently does not have any delivery orders for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) but does allow for future FMS orders and is the result of a sole-source acquisition,’ the DoD noted on 9 June.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, in addition to its extended range and improved multi-target track and precision engagement capabilities, the AESA radar offers a more than 20-fold improvement in system reliability over the legacy F-15E APG-70 radar.