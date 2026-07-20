Artificial intelligence: the hope, the hype and the real-world reality

The launch of Operation Epic Fury by US and Israeli forces against Iran on the last day of February saw the latest generation of weapons deployed in massive numbers. It had a declared aim of depleting Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal, missile production facilities, naval forces and critical security infrastructure.

Speaking less than two weeks into the operation which ran until late May, Adm Brad Cooper, Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), highlighted not only the thousands of bombs and missiles used in the first days but also the evolving nature of modern warfare.

While the first operational use by US forces of