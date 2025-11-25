How the use of artificial intelligence will affect the US Coast Guard’s acquisitions
The US Coast Guard (USCG) is seeking artificial intelligence (AI) tools as part of its effort to reduce bureaucracy and accelerate the procurement and fielding of capabilities. The acquisition “Superhighway” will look to use future AI solutions to enhance the efficiency and quality of the management processes of acquisition programmes.
In order to identify potential suppliers for the AI high-velocity systems, the branch issued a request for information (RfI) on 21 November, with a deadline of 2 December. According to the solicitation papers, the service is pursuing “commercially available and emerging technologies that can address specific challenges” within automation and standardisation of its current
