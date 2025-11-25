To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • How the use of artificial intelligence will affect the US Coast Guard’s acquisitions

How the use of artificial intelligence will affect the US Coast Guard’s acquisitions

25th November 2025 - 16:50 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

Human-machine teaming will be a critical element of the USCG’s future purchases. (Image: US Air Force)

The USCG is pursuing AI tools to improve the way the service conducts its procurement and fielding processes.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) is seeking artificial intelligence (AI) tools as part of its effort to reduce bureaucracy and accelerate the procurement and fielding of capabilities. The acquisition “Superhighway” will look to use future AI solutions to enhance the efficiency and quality of the management processes of acquisition programmes.

In order to identify potential suppliers for the AI high-velocity systems, the branch issued a request for information (RfI) on 21 November, with a deadline of 2 December. According to the solicitation papers, the service is pursuing “commercially available and emerging technologies that can address specific challenges” within automation and standardisation of its current

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us