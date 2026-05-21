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SOF Week 2026: How SOF Operators Are Driving the Future of Battlefield Communications (video)

21st May 2026 - 01:28 GMT | by Studio in Tampa

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At SOF Week 2026, Austin Farnham, President of Octane Wireless, discusses how direct feedback from special operations forces is helping shape the next generation of battlefield communications technology.

Austin Farnham, President of Octane Wireless, explores how the company develops lightweight airborne antennas and ruggedised ground systems designed to improve communications performance for military drones and tactical radio networks.

Farnham explains the growing demand for wider bandwidths, multi-band radios and more electromagnetically efficient antenna systems capable of supporting increasingly complex operational environments.

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Shephard Studio works closely with companies and event organisers across the aerospace and defence industry …

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