Canadian observer status reinforces GCAP’s strength in emerging ‘middle power’ bloc

Following sustained interest in joining the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), Canada has reportedly finalised an agreement to gain observer status in the initiative. Media outlet Politico reported on 15 July 2026 that an anonymous source close to the programme indicated a deal had been reached for Canada’s participation as an observer.

Canada’s interest in joining GCAP was likely catalysed by ongoing trade tensions with the US, which have been exacerbated by tariff threats from US President Donald Trump. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s administration has commenced a clear strategy aimed at diversifying defence capabilities away from the US. This approach has included the selection of Saab’s GlobalEye aircraft as the nation’s new early warning platform and a review of the its F-35 order.

The country’s alleged entrance into the GCAP effort underscores the central theme of Carney’s 2026 Davos speech that proposed middle powers across the globe form an alternative superpower bloc to counter US and Chinese bi-polarity. This strategy could see further new participants into the GCAP programme and will likely continue to translate into Canada’s procurement patterns.

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A unique multinational initiative

Formally announced in December 2022, GCAP aims to address the need for a next-generation fighter aircraft and air sovereignty. At its inception, the programme brought together the UK and Italy’s Tempest programme with Japan’s F-2 replacement project.

The programme is led by industry representatives from each nation, including BAE Systems, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Leonardo. Various other industry leaders are critical contributors to the programme including Rolls-Royce, MBDA UK and Italia respectively, and Japan’s IHI Corporation.

Between 2023 and 2024, the GCAP Global International Government Organisation convention was signed and enacted, giving rise to a legal framework that allows for international cooperation on the programme. Subsequently, a new entity in which each nation has an equal stake was established under the name Edgewing. The company was formally announced and launched in June 2025. Edgewing is currently responsible for the design, production and delivery of the GCAP aircraft.

The GCAP demonstrator, Tempest, was revealed last year. (Image: BAE Systems)

GCAP is a unique opportunity for international middle powers to solidify their air sovereignty, strengthen their respective defence industrial bases and, critically, take advantage of the opportunity to stay competitive in an increasingly technologically advanced defence market. The UK 2026 Defence Investment Plan, published at the end of June 2026, has allotted approximately £4.6 billion (US$6.19 billion) to the programme through Edgewing to bring the project into the next phase of testing and design set to run through 2027.

To secure the future of Europe, it is critical that GCAP continues to receive consistent funding and remain on track for a 2035 in-service date.

Competition and potential partners

The GCAP programme is one of multiple global sixth-generation programmes which has seen close competition, namely in the form of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme and the US’s F-47. Critically, however, the FCAS effort between France, Germany and Spain collapsed earlier in 2026, meaning Europe’s last hope for a sixth-generation aircraft now lies with GCAP.

The GCAP programme has received significant attention from other nations regarding potentially joining the programme. The two most outspoken potential partners include Canada and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s interest in joining the programme is driven by the desire to develop domestic defence manufacturing as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 30 strategy. While Saudi’s entrance to the programme would provide access to a large reserve of capital, the nation’s ties to Russia and China have given rise to security concerns from other participants.

Shephard’s Farnborough International Airshow coverage is sponsored by MBDA

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