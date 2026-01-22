Thales looks to boost DigitalCrew system through AI and human-machine teaming trials

Babcock nears first customer for Nomad AI translation tool
Nomad can provide militaries with real-time intelligence, saving critical time on the battlefield.
Thales’ DigitalCrew, a suite of algorithms designed to automate some of the observation and control functions previously performed by vehicle crews, is being further developed through work with the British Army and improved artificial intelligence (AI).
DigitalCrew is incorporated into a suite of sensors with data or inputs, notably electro-optic and infrared, which are overlayed or stitched with the application on machine learning or AI from a dataset to identify and slew to targets of interests.
For example, it has been integrated with the Thales TrueHunter gimbal, formerly known as Panoramic Above Armour Gimbal (PAAG). In this case, it is
Taurus operates alongside the Israel Defense Forces’ Orion system which supports mission management across tens of thousands of manoeuvring forces, from squad leaders to battalion commanders.
The plan for the new displays follows fresh investment in Kopin’s European facilities by Theon and an order for head-up displays in fielded aircraft, with funding from the US Department of Defense.
Persistent Systems received its largest ever single order for its MPU5 devices and other systems earlier this month and has already delivered the 50 units to the US Army’s 4th Infantry Division.
Turkey has joined the family of countries attempting to establish a multilayered air defence system with government approval in August 2024 for the effort landed by Aselsan. Dubbed Steel Dome, the programme joins Israel’s Iron Dome, the US Golden Dome, India’s Mission Sudarshan Chakra and South Korea’s low-altitude missile defence system.
MARSS’ NiDAR system has been deployed using sensors from static platforms to provide detection and protection for static sights, such as critical infrastructure, ports and military bases.