Thales looks to boost DigitalCrew system through AI and human-machine teaming trials

Thales’ DigitalCrew, a suite of algorithms designed to automate some of the observation and control functions previously performed by vehicle crews, is being further developed through work with the British Army and improved artificial intelligence (AI).

DigitalCrew is incorporated into a suite of sensors with data or inputs, notably electro-optic and infrared, which are overlayed or stitched with the application on machine learning or AI from a dataset to identify and slew to targets of interests.

For example, it has been integrated with the Thales TrueHunter gimbal, formerly known as Panoramic Above Armour Gimbal (PAAG). In this case, it is