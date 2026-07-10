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How AI is reshaping defence procurement through sustainment

10th July 2026 - 09:16 GMT | by İlker Aktaşoğlu in London, UK

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Maintainers complete routine repairs and inspect C-130J Hercules parts at Ramstein Air Base, Germany on 14 May 2026 to ensure mission readiness. (Photo: US Air Force)

Artificial intelligence is not just changing how defence equipment is maintained but how defence programmes are won, creating new opportunities for industry by influencing acquisition decisions and shaping competition.

Procurement authorities are increasingly assessing programmes on their ability to deliver long-term readiness and affordable through-life support. This trend has been sharpened by recent conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine which have led to a growing recognition of the importance of equipment availability, sustainment and operational costs. 

As suppliers embed AI-enabled predictive maintenance, digital twins and intelligent logistics into their sustainment offerings, the importance of these capabilities as a differentiator alongside traditional measures such as platform performance, technical compliance and acquisition cost is growing.

This reflects a broader shift in how defence procurement value is measured. As Chris Morton, global

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İlker Aktaşoğlu

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İlker Aktaşoğlu

İlker brings more than 15 years of expertise in the defence sector to his role as …

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