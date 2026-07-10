How AI is reshaping defence procurement through sustainment

Procurement authorities are increasingly assessing programmes on their ability to deliver long-term readiness and affordable through-life support. This trend has been sharpened by recent conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine which have led to a growing recognition of the importance of equipment availability, sustainment and operational costs.

As suppliers embed AI-enabled predictive maintenance, digital twins and intelligent logistics into their sustainment offerings, the importance of these capabilities as a differentiator alongside traditional measures such as platform performance, technical compliance and acquisition cost is growing.

This reflects a broader shift in how defence procurement value is measured. As Chris Morton, global