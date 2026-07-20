FIA 2026: Gripen marks operational milestone as Ukraine deal moves forward

In a contract signed by Saab and Sweden’s Defence Materiel Administration (FMV), the company will deliver 16 new-build Gripen Es to Ukraine in 2029-2030 in a transaction worth about US$2.5 billion.

The FMV says it “can continue preparations for the donation of the JAS 39 C/D aircraft, which is included in the government’s support package 22.” The Gripen can operate from civilian roads which will make Russian targeting of the aircraft on the ground much more difficult.

Brazil’s Gripen Es meanwhile have taken part in their first multinational exercise outside the country, with six F-39Es participating in SALITRE 2026 held in Chile, The aircraft carried out defence, patrol and escort missions alongside jets from five other countries.

Operating from Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, the exercise brought together more than 1,500 military personnel from the participating countries and around 60 aircraft, which logged more than 250 flight hours across different missions.

“The participation of the F-39E Gripen in SALITRE 2026 represents another step in the evolution of the Gripen programme in Brazil and reflects the steady progress of the aircraft’s implementation in the Brazilian Air Force. By operating for the first time in a multinational exercise outside the country, Gripen reinforces interoperability among friendly air forces and contributes to defence co-operation in the region,” Peter Dölling, managing director of Saab Brazil, said.

For the company, supporting the Brazilian Air Force at this level reaffirms the value of a “partnership built on a long-term vision, technology transfer and the development of strategic capabilities for Brazil”.

At Farnborough, Saab’s Conal Walker also told Shephard that major new announcements are expected in about a month on Saab’s military programmes.

Shephard’s Farnborough International Airshow coverage is sponsored by MBDA