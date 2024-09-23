Adarga’s Vantage AI software selected for UK Strategic Command’s Defence Support

UK Strategic Command’s Defence Support has selected Adarga’s Vantage artificial intelligence (AI) information analysis tool to accelerate analysis as it explores threats to UK military operations worldwide in a fast-moving information environment.

Vantage was unveiled at DSEI in September 2023. It processes, organises and analyses open source material, as well as information held by the user’s military, security and intelligence services.

The company describes it as delivering enriched and enhanced intelligence outputs to decision-makers, as well as streamlining work processes.

Related Articles

DSEI 2023: Adarga unveils Vantage AI information and data analysis platform

Under the system users can more quickly process and interpret a large volume of curated data that has been automatically collated, contextualised, and connected with a tool purpose-built to augment rather than replace human intelligence.

Charlie Maconochie, senior vice-president – public sector at Adarga, said: “Our software provides a powerful means to uncover insights that may otherwise have been missed, with the ability to interrogate and contextualise both proprietary and publicly available data in one secure place.

“As a result, Defence Support has reported an increase in the quality of its insights, with the ability to access a wide range of global information that would typically remain inaccessible.”