How the UK’s New Medium Helicopter award strengthens AW149’s European prospects
Following years of negotiations and delays, the UK New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme is finally underway. First announced in November 2021, the programme was an effort to replace the Royal Air Force (RAF) Bell 412 and Puma HC2, the Army Air Corps Bell 212 and the SOF Airbus AS365.
Following years of delays, in March 2026, the UK awarded Leonardo a £1 billion (US$1.3 billion) contract for 23 AW149 helicopter platforms, set to be manufactured at the company’s plant in Yeovil. The AW149’s selection for the UK contract marks the platform’s second European customer, as the rotorcraft is already in service in
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Country-focused updates
-
Baltic naval priorities shift towards mine warfare and versatile platforms
Baltic states are investing in mine warfare, uncrewed systems and multirole platforms as major warship purchases remain scarce, industry sources indicate.
-
India’s mine countermeasure drive triggers rush of new partnerships
Parallel procurement pathways for crewed mine countermeasure vessels and uncrewed systems underline a shift towards next-generation mine warfare for the Indian Navy.
-
US Army’s future autonomous launcher nears next phase with awards expected in August
The Common Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher (CAML) is the US Army’s main effort to provide an autonomous or optionally crewed missile launcher, with more details revealed at a CSIS webinar discussion this week.
-
UK air focus: Drone spending trails European frontline states despite $10.46 billion valuation
Despite the UK having the third-largest military UAV market in Europe, the country appears to be underinvesting in the capability relative to the size of its economy, particularly when compared with Baltic and eastern European states.
-
Finland’s naval sector eyes growth opportunities in NATO era
Finland’s naval industrial base is expanding as NATO membership, Baltic Sea security concerns and proximity to Russia push shipbuilders and equipment makers to capture new roles.
-
Force renewal in the Royal Canadian Navy opens long-term opportunities for suppliers
Canada's ambitious naval modernisation plans are creating major maritime procurement opportunities, with future programmes also promising long-term work for domestic and international shipbuilders.