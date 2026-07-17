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How the UK’s New Medium Helicopter award strengthens AW149’s European prospects

17th July 2026 - 13:57 GMT | by Rebecca Cory in London, UK

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Launched in 2006, the AgustaWestland AW149 took its first flight in 2009. Now, it has been acquired by five nations, including the UK. (Photo: Leonardo Helicopters)

The UK advanced its long-delayed New Medium Helicopter programme in March with a £1 billion order for 23 Leonardo AW149s. While the deal could provide a foundation for further UK and European export orders, funding pressures and previous delays continue to cloud the programme’s future.

Following years of negotiations and delays, the UK New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme is finally underway. First announced in November 2021, the programme was an effort to replace the Royal Air Force (RAF) Bell 412 and Puma HC2, the Army Air Corps Bell 212 and the SOF Airbus AS365. 

Following years of delays, in March 2026, the UK awarded Leonardo a £1 billion (US$1.3 billion) contract for 23 AW149 helicopter platforms, set to be manufactured at the company’s plant in Yeovil. The AW149’s selection for the UK contract marks the platform’s second European customer, as the rotorcraft is already in service in

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Rebecca Cory

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Rebecca Cory

Rebecca Cory is a member of Shephard’s Defence Research team based in London.

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