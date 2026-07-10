Additional delays might hit Pentagon’s critical air programmes, GAO warns
The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has recently warned that critical US Air Force (USAF) acquisition and upgrade efforts already behind their original schedule might face additional delays and cost overruns in the coming years due to management issues and “overly optimistic timeframes”.
The list includes initiatives such as the B-52 Stratofortress Commercial Engine Replacement Programme (B-52 CERP), B-52 Radar Modernisation Programme (B-52 RMP), LGM-35A Sentinel, MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter, T-7 Advanced Pilot Training Programme (T-7A) and VC-25B Presidential Aircraft Recapitalisation.
According to its Weapon Systems Annual Assessment published last week, the US Department of Defense (DoD) “continues to
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