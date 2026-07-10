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Additional delays might hit Pentagon’s critical air programmes, GAO warns

10th July 2026 - 14:31 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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A B-52 flies over Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo: US Air Force)

B-52 modernisation, Sentinel, MH-139A, T-7A and Air Force One replacement are among the US Air Force programmes the GAO says remain at risk of further schedule slips and cost growth due to acquisition and management challenges.

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has recently warned that critical US Air Force (USAF) acquisition and upgrade efforts already behind their original schedule might face additional delays and cost overruns in the coming years due to management issues and “overly optimistic timeframes”.

The list includes initiatives such as the B-52 Stratofortress Commercial Engine Replacement Programme (B-52 CERP), B-52 Radar Modernisation Programme (B-52 RMP), LGM-35A Sentinel, MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter, T-7 Advanced Pilot Training Programme (T-7A) and VC-25B Presidential Aircraft Recapitalisation.

According to its Weapon Systems Annual Assessment published last week, the US Department of Defense (DoD) “continues to

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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