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SOF Week 2026: How SOF Teams Are Powering Radios, Drones and Battlefield Networks (video)

21st May 2026 - 02:30 GMT | by Studio in Tampa

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At SOF Week 2026, Sean O’Neill, Senior Business Development Manager with Iris Technology, discusses the growing importance of tactical power management systems for modern military operations.

Sean O’Neill, Senior Business Development Manager with Iris Technology, explores how the company develops field-ready power solutions that help operators sustain communications, drone systems and electronic warfare equipment in demanding operational environments.O’Neill explains how systems such as the Power Hive and Merlin Handheld Plus are designed to improve battlefield flexibility by integrating radios, external batteries and end-user devices into mobile tactical networks.

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Shephard Studio works closely with companies and event organisers across the aerospace and defence industry …

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