UK lines up ECRS Mk2 flight test campaign for ‘back end’ of 2022
The UK is likely to begin Eurofighter Typhoon European Common Radar System Mark 2 (ECRS Mk2) flight tests in Q4 2022, once Leonardo delivers the radar to BAE Systems for integration purposes.
Main capabilities of the ECRS Mk2 AESA radar, including air-to-air and EW, have recently been proven at Leonardo’s component and test range in Edinburgh. The manufacturer has also successfully increased processing power and developed miniaturized RF chains, according to Ross Wilson, radar chief engineer at Leonardo.
He added that for contested environment purposes the radar has also been designed to be modified and adapted through the implementation of ‘flexible’
